Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man shot on Gold Coast balcony

by Nic Darveniza
16th Jun 2019 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An armed gunman has sent Surfers Paradise into lockdown overnight after shooting another man in the arm. Police closed down the Gold Coast Highway in both directions to hinder escape.

The incident occurred just before 11pm at a hotel complex on the corner of Cavill Ave and the Gold Coast Highway.

Early investigations suggest a man was standing on the balcony of a unit when a firearm was discharged from a neighbouring unit.

The man was shot in the left upper arm. He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No-one else was hurt.

The Gold Coast Highway was closed between Thomas Dve and Beach Rd as police responded.

The Highway was reopened at 2:55am.

More Stories

editors picks gold coast shooting

Top Stories

    'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    premium_icon 'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    Property House prices fall 13.5% for March quarter but REIQ says market's steady

    Barbecue Fairy takes on the heat at Townsville battle

    premium_icon Barbecue Fairy takes on the heat at Townsville battle

    Community The 'steaks' are high for this barbecue chef

    HookUp 2019: By the numbers

    premium_icon HookUp 2019: By the numbers

    News The numbers have been crunched and revealed some interesting stats.

    Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Glen Eden crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Glen Eden crash

    News The 52-year-old sustained lacerations to his nose and face