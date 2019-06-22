Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
Crime

Man shot in Lismore home invasion

22nd Jun 2019 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been shot in the leg during a home invasion on the NSW north coast.

Police say three men armed with a sawn-off rifle and knives forced their way into a Lismore unit about 11pm on Friday.

The men wore dark clothes and had their faces covered.

They ransacked the room and threatened five people inside, demanding cash, wallets and mobile phones, in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man was hit over the head with a beer bottle. The intruders fled shortly after.

The injured men are both in a stable condition in the Lismore Base Hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks home invasion lismore

Top Stories

    Gladstone nightclub calls last drinks

    premium_icon Gladstone nightclub calls last drinks

    News Industrie Nighclub will close tonight amid a lull in the industry

    SHIFTING SANDS: Creek mouth rapidly changing

    premium_icon SHIFTING SANDS: Creek mouth rapidly changing

    Environment Trees topple as erosion moves further to the mouth.

    Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    premium_icon Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    News About 140,000 international tourists go through the region here

    Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

    premium_icon Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

    News Find out who the Show Queen is and why you should come along