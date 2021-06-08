Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
General view of a house believed to be linked to a shooting on Woodstock Street, Guildford. Picture: NCA NewsWire
General view of a house believed to be linked to a shooting on Woodstock Street, Guildford. Picture: NCA NewsWire
News

Man shot in neck, car torched

by Erin Lyons
8th Jun 2021 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

Police are investigating whether a shooting and the discovery of an abandoned, torched car in Sydney’s west are connected.

A 27-year-old remains in a serious condition after he turned up at Westmead Hospital on Monday night with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Officers then visited a home on Woodstock Street, Guildford where they spoke to several people inside.

They also discovered a car parked in the driveway which had been peppered in bullet holes.

The home was declared a crime scene.

Detectives were then called to Bennett Road, South Granville where they discovered a burnt-out vehicle.

A second crime scene was established.

It’s not yet known if the two incidents are connected, police said. But they believe it was a “targeted attack”.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Police will address the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Man shot in neck, car torched

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man in court for damaging police property

        Premium Content Young man in court for damaging police property

        News “You got a bit of a s--- attitude here,” the Magistrate said.

        Time for beanies: Sharp drop in CQ temperatures this week

        Premium Content Time for beanies: Sharp drop in CQ temperatures this week

        News Gladstone residents will be able to feel the winter weather kick in very...

        Methed-up Gladstone man who crashed into tree sentenced

        Premium Content Methed-up Gladstone man who crashed into tree sentenced

        News “A friend had given him a pill to calm him down.”

        ‘Cave your skull in’: DV offender’s 100 vile texts

        Premium Content ‘Cave your skull in’: DV offender’s 100 vile texts

        Crime The man threatened to set his ex-partner’s house on fire when he found out she was...