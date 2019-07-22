Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7
A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7
Crime

Man armed with Samurai sword shot dead by police

by Thomas Morgan, Chris Clarke
22nd Jul 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot dead by police following a siege at a property in the Centenary suburbs in Brisbane's southwest.

A QPS spokesman said they attended an address at Cassowary St, Doolandella, about 5.20am to reports of a man armed with a samurai sword, with children also present in the house.

It is understood police shot the man dead.

Police will hold a press conference shortly to give more detail on the incident.

A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7
A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7

Police have blocked off half of Cassowary Street as they continue to investigate.

Several neighbours have said they heard a gunshot early this morning.

More Stories

Show More
crime death editors picks police shooting

Top Stories

    'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    premium_icon 'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    News "(My son) was standing in the middle car park screaming, balling his eyes out."

    Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    premium_icon Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    News Find out what the campaigner thought of the CQ Tutu Salute.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    premium_icon Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    News The 16 ladies who form the choir will perform on Friday

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Hands on experience for students at the refinery

    premium_icon Hands on experience for students at the refinery

    News QAL opens their doors to high schoolers

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM