Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon on Sunday.
Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon on Sunday.
Crime

Man shot by police in siege stays in hospital for court

Ross Irby
2nd Nov 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN shot by police during a siege incident at Walloon on Sunday remains in hospital recovering after surgery.

The case of Roger Debels received a brief mention at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Roger John Debels, 55, from Walloon, is charged with three counts of dangerous conduct with a weapon in Kingsley St at Walloon on Sunday, November 1; two counts of committing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm; and three charges of committing serious assault to a police officer when pretending/ is armed with a weapon.

Legal Aid lawyer Leah Scott told the court at 11.40am that Debels was now out of sedation due to his injuries, and as yet no legal representative had been able to speak to him.

There was also an apparent need for Debels to speak to a mental health practitioner.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella queried the correct way the matter should proceed, and if it would require a bedside court appearance in the Ipswich Hospital.

Ms Scott said his appearance before the court may be able to be arranged via telephone and if so, it would need to be confirmed.

Mr Kinsella put the matter over to Tuesday for mention with a hospital bedside link-up via telephone.

Debels did not appear at today's mention.

He was charged following a series of incidents with police alleging shots had been fired by a person at the property.

An emergency situation was declared by police and the man is believed to have been shot just after midday.

More Stories

court ipswich court police shooting siege
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Banana Shire to say ‘G’day’ in a different way

        Premium Content Banana Shire to say ‘G’day’ in a different way

        News The council has found a new way to welcome tourists.

        WARNING *GRAPHIC*: Council aware of Agnes Water dog attacks

        Premium Content WARNING *GRAPHIC*: Council aware of Agnes Water dog attacks

        News DOG attacks in the Agnes Water community have been frequent with reports of wild...

        What position does Gladstone MP Butcher want in cabinet?

        Premium Content What position does Gladstone MP Butcher want in cabinet?

        News Re-elected Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher reveals what positions would interest him in...

        8 painful, bizarre and unexpected Gladstone area 000 calls

        Premium Content 8 painful, bizarre and unexpected Gladstone area 000 calls

        News QAS has recorded significant growth in call-outs in the past three years.