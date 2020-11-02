Man shot by police, ending nine-hour siege

SERT police have shot a man aged in his 50s following a siege that was triggered early Sunday morning when police were called to conduct a welfare check.

It is understood concerned family members contacted police in the early hours of Sunday morning, worried about the Walloon man's wellbeing.

Police were concerned the man may have ben armed when they attended the property.

Police say they attempted to conduct a welfare check on a man who had holed himself up in a shed on Kingsley Street about 2.50am on Sunday.

After negotiations an emergency situation was declared at 8.45am after the man fired several shots from what is understood to have been a high-powered rifle.

Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon after reports of shots fired, Sunday, November 1, 2020 - Picture: Richard Walker

An emergency situation was declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act and an exclusion zone was set up, which included Haigslea Amberley Road, Bell Street, Kingsley Street, Kinmouth Street, Station Lane, Short Street and Stocks Lane.

SERT police were called in to negotiate with the man, using a bullet proof Bearcat vehicle as a shield.

It is believed the man fired several shots, including at the Bearcat vehicle, before police fired back, hitting the man, about 12.05pm.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the man had been shot and was undergoing surgery on Sunday afternoon.

The Queensland Times understands the man was shot in the hip area.

Police have established a crime scene at the property and are keeping it under guard while investigations continue.

The police Ethical Standards Command is also investigating the incident.