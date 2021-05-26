Menu
Investigation launched after Bethania man shot by police
News

Man shot after threatening police with a gun

by Erin Smith
26th May 2021 5:53 AM
A 48-year-old Bethania man was shot after police responded to a call for help at unit last night.

Police were called to a unit block on Page St at about 11pm on May 25.

On arrival police spotted a man inside a unit holding a gun.

A woman who was known to the man was also inside the unit.

Police officers immediately tried to negotiate with the man.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man allegedly opened the door and walked towards the officers, threatening them with the gun.

Police shot the man and then rendered first aid.

The 48-year-old Bethania man was arrested and taken to hospital with a non-life threatening wound to his leg.

The woman inside the unit was not injured in the incident.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the incident, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

