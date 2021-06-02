Man shatters window with spanner in road rage attack

Dash cam footage captures the moment a man uses a spanner to attack another vehicle at Sadliers Crossing. Picture: Dash Cams Australia

Ipswich police are hoping to speak with a man who allegedly used a spanner to smash another driver's car window during a violent road rage attack at Sadliers Crossing.

The incident was reported at the corner of Burnett Street and Darling Street, west of Ipswich Central, just before 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Footage of the violent outburst has since emerged online, with Dash Cam Owners Australia sharing the 20-second clip with its 930,000-plus Facebook followers on Wednesday.

While the incident appeared to be somewhat innocent at first, chaotic scenes quickly unfold as helpless motorists are forced to watched on.

The short clip first shows a Nissan Navara utility vehicle allegedly rear ending a white Holden Colorado as it attempts to merge from Brisbane Street onto Burnett Street.

It is understood the two drivers engaged in a minor verbal dispute minutes earlier, though it is unclear exactly what transpired.

Shortly after the vehicles come to a stop at the intersection of Burnett Street and Darling Street.

It is then that a man dressed in a red T-shirt, dark pants, sunglasses, and striped beanie races toward the driver's side of the Holden Colorado.

Without hesitation, he appears to slam a spanner against the window, forcing the female driver to shield her face with her arms.

The male suspect is shown retreating to his vehicle as the woman attempts to compose herself.

The clip has since gone viral online, amassing more than 1500 reactions and about 250 shares since being posted early Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that a complaint had been made over wilful damage to a vehicle.

He said no charges were yet to be laid over the matter and that investigations were ongoing.

