Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a workplace accident in Pheasant Creek on Monday morning.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a workplace accident in Pheasant Creek on Monday morning. RACQCHRS
Breaking

Man seriously injured in workplace farming incident

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Oct 2018 1:32 PM

A MAN was flown to hospital in a serious condition this morning after a workplace incident in Central Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an address at Pheasant Creek around 9.20am where a man in his 30s came into contact with a piece of farming equipment.

On arrival, two paramedics stabilised the man who had a significant arm injury after the equipment reportedly fell on him.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to attend the workplace on Wowan Westwood Rd around 9.30am.

 

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a workplace accident in Pheasant Creek on Monday morning.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a workplace accident in Pheasant Creek on Monday morning. RACQCHRS

The man was stabilised and within 20 minutes of lifting from the scene, CapRescue arrived at Rockhampton Hospital.

He was immediately admitted for further medical attention.

qas racq capricorn helicopter rescue service tmbbreakingnews workplace incident workplace injury
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hundreds of Hail Creek mine jobs go

    premium_icon Hundreds of Hail Creek mine jobs go

    News GLOBAL resources giant Glencore will sack hundreds of Hail Creek mine workers in what it has dubbed a "restructure” of its operations.

    Reports of a gas leak at Gladstone Central

    Reports of a gas leak at Gladstone Central

    News Police have closed off Goondoon St near the council chambers.

    Coming to terms with loss a year on from MV Dianne sinking

    premium_icon Coming to terms with loss a year on from MV Dianne sinking

    News Families are still coming to terms with their loss

    Top ten tips to cut down your grocery bill

    Top ten tips to cut down your grocery bill

    News How you can spend only $50 a week on groceries.

    • 15th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

    Local Partners