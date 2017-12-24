Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man seriously injured in two-storey fall airlifted to Rocky

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Amber Hooker
by

A MAN was airlifted in a serious condition this morning after he fell from the second storey of his home near Turkey Beach.

The 52 year old became disoriented before he crashed to the ground around 6am.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to help him at the inland property, where paramedics were already treating him on scene for multiple fractures.

 

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Upon arrival, the rescue service's flight paramedic and doctor further treated the man before he was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man required further treatment.

Turkey Beach is a coastal township, about 169km south east of Rockhampton.

Related Items

Topics:  queensland ambulance serivce racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rockhampton hospital turkey beach

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Explosion victim drives halfway to Gladstone Hospital

Explosion victim drives halfway to Gladstone Hospital

The man was reportedly trying to light a fire using fuel on a Tableland Rd property before it ignited.

OPINION: C'mon Aussies - is this the real Christmas spirit?

Has Christmas strayed too far from its original meaning?

'What do you want for Christmas?' has replaced the spirit of giving.

CQ quiz king goes all night for Guinness win

NOTHING TRIVIAL ABOUT IT: Mitchell McAulay-Powell (centre, blue hair) and everyone involved in the world-record attempt.

Mitchell McAulay-Powell is still dreaming about trivia.

WATCH: East Shores markets in full swing

The Feast on East markets at Gladstone's East Shores precinct.

There's still time to grab yourself a Christmas bargain.

Local Partners