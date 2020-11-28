Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alistair Brightman
News

Man seriously injured in 20m fall

by Nathan Edwards
28th Nov 2020 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man remains in a serious condition after falling 20m down an embankment overnight.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene at Flinders Pde, Gladstone Central, just before 11pm Friday night.

It's believed the man, in his 30s, fell down the embankment between Bishops Drv and Flinders Pde.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest, pelvic and limb injuries.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in 20m fall

More Stories

editors picks fall gladstone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘What are you looking at, missy?’: Drunken man to cop

        Premium Content ‘What are you looking at, missy?’: Drunken man to cop

        Crime The Bororen man said he had gone to the pub for a few drinks but didn’t remember what happened.

        DEVELOPMENT: New lookout planned for prime spot

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: New lookout planned for prime spot

        News The proposed viewing platform would open up new views of Gladstone’s harbour.

        Gladstone scrap metal fire investigated

        Premium Content Gladstone scrap metal fire investigated

        Environment The Department of Environment and Science has probed the circumstances of last...

        Gladstone jeweller donates $40k in honour of father

        Premium Content Gladstone jeweller donates $40k in honour of father

        News See who made the generous donation to the Gladstone Maritime Museum.