Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace.
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace. Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Man seriously injured after falling 2m from roof at work

Ashley Carter
by
16th Apr 2020 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered significant injuries after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics rushed to the incident about 11am and treated the man for "pretty nasty" leg and pelvic injuries, as well as spinal precautions.

The rescue helicopter was also tasked to the scene.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment and was in a serious but stable condition.

cooroibah queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        premium_icon Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        News UPDATE: The driver and another passenger, both from the Gladstone area, remain in hospital after the crash at Pine Creek.

        Post hope over a cup of tea

        premium_icon Post hope over a cup of tea

        Business AN Agnes Water tea company owner is using her business to help people reconnect...

        Bushfire relief: Federal funding confirmed for Gladstone

        premium_icon Bushfire relief: Federal funding confirmed for Gladstone

        News The region missed out on up to $1 million in funding in February.

        Song honours Victoria Cross recipient

        premium_icon Song honours Victoria Cross recipient

        News A Gladstone-based musician has released a special tribute song to commemorate all...