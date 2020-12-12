Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga
Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga
News

Man seriously hurt, four hospitalised after tree crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Dec 2020 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 30s was seriously injured and three others were hospitalised after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the single-vehicle crash on Glencairn Rd in Purga.

They arrived at 7.45pm on Friday.

Four patients were treated at the scene.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s both suffered minor chest injuries and were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s sustained head, leg, pelvic and suspected spinal injuries and was transported in a serious but stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash editors picks queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        Premium Content Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        News The Education Department and the Education Minister refused to answer questions about how long asbestos had been at the school.

        18 cannabis plants found in Biloela home

        Premium Content 18 cannabis plants found in Biloela home

        News Police from Moura executed a search warrant at the property.

        Man ‘found’ stun gun under bridge

        Premium Content Man ‘found’ stun gun under bridge

        Crime Malcolm Joseph Maloney said he didn’t hand it in because he didn’t want to be...

        Person trapped in Sth Gladstone car crash

        Premium Content Person trapped in Sth Gladstone car crash

        News Emergency Services have responded to the crash on Oxley Drive near the intersection...