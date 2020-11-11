Menu
A man suffered serious burns from a backyard fire in Glenwood last night. Picture: File photo
Man seriously burnt in backyard fire overnight

Frances Klein
11th Nov 2020 7:08 AM
A MAN in his 50s was hospitalised after being seriously burnt by a backyard fire on a property at Glenwood last night.

The man suffered serious burns to his face, chest and arms during the incident about 6.40pm, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a serious but stable condition, QAS reported.

 

