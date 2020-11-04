Man serious after CBD stabbing ‘over $50’
Forensic police are at the scene of an inner city stabbing attack that has left one man in a serious condition.
The Kyah Private Hotel on Boundary St at Spring Hill has this morning been roped off with police tape as detectives work to determine the moments before a man was stabbed in the abdomen during the morning attack.
Initial investigations suggest two men were involved in a punch-up over money owed before one man, a 47-year-old resident of the boarding house, is alleged to have used a knife to stab another resident in the lower abdomen.
One man, who did not want to be named for fear over his own safety, said the attack was over $50.
Paramedics attended the scene, where they transported one man in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital around 9:10am.
It's the second stabbing attack in the wider Brisbane region this morning, after a man was stabbed during an incident in Wynnum.
Just before 6:30am emergency services were called to a home on Pine St following reports a man had been stabbed in the arm and required medical attention.
The Courier-Mail understands that incident, involving two men - neither of whom lived at the address - started over a female love interest, whose home the incident is alleged to have taken place at.
