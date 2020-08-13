Man sentenced for drunken brawl outside Gladstone nightclub

Declan Paul Connors, 21, was sentenced for affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

A GLADSTONE man “felt bad” about a violent brawl he became involved in outside a Gladstone nightclub after he’d consumed 12 drinks.

Declan Paul Connors, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

On July 4 at 1.20am police were called to a Gladstone nightclub where a brawl was occurring on the street outside.

Upon police arrival, about 20 people began to scatter leaving the scene on foot.

CCTV footage showed Connors as one of the offenders in the incident.

The vision also showed club staff evicting two patrons before an altercation broke out.

Connors was seen walking out of the club before running towards the group and punching one victim in the head 10 times.

Connors was pulled away by another person who he then punched four times.

Connors was then punched in the head, causing him to fall.

While this was happening, other people joined the fight.

Connors was then seen punching another member of the public three times before being shepherded away.

A witness described the incident as a “full on brawl”.

Declan Paul Connors, 21.

When interviewed by police, Connors said he had 12 drinks from 7pm onwards and when he left the club he saw one of his friends being held to the ground.

When shown the CCTV footage Connors told police this was not normal behaviour for him and he “felt bad” about it.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said during this incident Connors had seen an altercation outside where his friend was in a headlock.

This was when he intervened and everything escalated.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he would not tolerate violent behaviour around licensed premises.

“If you were charged with assault it would have been jail,” Mr Manthey said.

“You’re fortunate there’s no other charges arising out of this.”

Connors was sentenced to 12 months’ probation with a condition he undergo drug and alcohol counselling.

He was also ordered to do 40 hours’ community service.

No conviction was recorded.