'Lonely' man sells drugs to ‘maintain friendships’: court

Jye Lee Pamuk pleaded guilty to 14 drug related offences including nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs between October 2019 and June 2020. Picture: Facebook

A man has allegedly been selling drugs to "maintain friendships" because he felt lonely, a court has heard.

Jye Lee Pamuk stormed out of Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday when he realised his case would not be finalised on that day.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to 14 drug related offences including nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs between October 2019 and June 2020.

The court heard police had searched Pamuk's house at a St Vincent Paul complex for at risk people on June 8 and found 75g of cannabis, 0.5g of methamphetamine, a water pipe, two glass pipes and digital scales.

He was the sole occupant.

The court heard Pamuk told police he was selling drugs to "maintain friendships" as he was lonely.

Magistrate Mathew McLaughlin adjourned the case because he said he was unsure whether the accused was selling drugs for a profit, or not.

"I've got two different stories and I don't know which one is true," he said.

"You're fortunate to not be charged with trafficking."

Pamuk seemed agitated during the proceedings and complained about being unable to hear the magistrate over the voices in his head.

He pleaded with the magistrate to have his case finalised, saying it was playing with his mental health.

"This is ridiculous your honour," he said.

"I can't focus on my drug rehabilitation if this doesn't get sorted.

"I've been on a roll for the last week or so, please don't mess it up."

The case was adjourned to a later date.

Pamuk has a four-page criminal record and a history of running out of court rooms.

He jumped over the barricade of the dock and ran across the courtroom before being tackled by a police officer in Gympie in 2013.