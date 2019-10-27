Menu
Generic image suspicious man. Picture: istock
Crime

Man secretly photographed women at shopping centre

27th Oct 2019 6:30 AM
QUEENSLAND Police are searching for a man who has made inappropriate advances towards women at a Brisbane shopping centre earlier this week.

Police are appealing for witness following reports of the man acting suspiciously at a shopping centre at Wynnum West last Monday.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s with short dark hair, attended the shopping complex on Wynnum Rd and approached two women in separate occasions, where he engaged in conversation with the women and made inappropriate comments.

Police also believe it is possible the man may have recorded images of the women on his mobile phone without permission.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

