Gladstone man rips off Facebook buyer with fake car sale

Bradley Caddies, shown leaving Gladstone Court House, has been convicted of dishonesty-related offences in the past.

A SCAM offering a car for sale using Facebook has landed a Gladstone man in hot water.

Bradley Caddies, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to fraud, and a related contravention of police requirement offence, after failing to provide a car he was twice paid for.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said the victim in the fraud had contacted Caddies on June 30, after being tagged in Caddies's Facebook post offering a Holden Cruz for sale.

Mr Reece said they negotiated by phone a price of $1200, with Caddies providing his bank details for the other man to deposit the money.

The man transferred the money by internet banking, but Caddies said the money would take three days to clear into his account and he needed it immediately.

When Caddies claimed later that day he still hadn't received the money, the other man's parents deposited a second $1200 directly into Caddies's bank account, in person at the bank, on the condition Caddies would transfer back the first $1200 when he received it.

After not receiving the $1200 back the following day, the man contacted Caddies, who said he had been working night shift and his wife would transfer it soon.

The money was never returned.

Caddies did not show with the car at the arranged time on July 2, and stopped replying to the man's messages.

Police were then contacted, and were able to confirm with Caddies's bank statements the two $1200 payments were received.

Mr Reece said Caddies withdrew most of the money at ATMs during the following four days.

He sold the car to a third party, despite being twice paid for it by the other man.

Caddies was charged with fraud, as well as contravening a police requirement for failing to provide police with his identifying particulars, when asked.

Lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Caddies knew his behaviour was "very wrong", and that "the other person was significantly out of pocket for his own selfish ends".

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Caddies, who had previous dishonesty-related offences, was likely using the $2400 to fund his ice addiction.

She sentenced him to a two-month suspended jail sentence, fined him $200 for contravening the police requirement, and ordered him to repay the $2400 to the victim.