Man says guns, ammo hidden in safe were nana's

Ashley James Clay pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of authority required to possess explosives and four counts of the unlawful possession of a weapon.

The court was told on January 22 about 8.30pm police arrived at the 26-year-old's Glen Eden home to execute a search warrant.

Clay wasn't home so officers had a Justice of Peace attend and carried on with the warrant.

Shortly after, Clay returned home and officers told him his rights.

Police had found a gun safe and asked Clay about it - the court was told he was "forthcoming" and gave officers access to its contents.

Inside police found three shotguns and one rifle.

Inside the safe was also several rounds of ammunition.

Clay told police his nana had recently passed away and the guns were hers.

He told police he intended to apply for a licence but had not gotten around to it.

In court defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Clay was a father to four and worked as a machine operator for the past six years.

Mr Pepito said the weapons were handed over to Clay upon his nana's passing.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton asked Clay if he understood why the court was concerned over his possession of the weapons.

Clay said he didn't believe it was a substantial amount but understood the concern.

Mr Luxton imposed a $1500 fine and did not record a conviction.

Mr Luxton ordered the weapons be forfeited to the Crown for disposal.