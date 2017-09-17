Man says cannabis helps with epileptic seizures

WHILE illegal, a Gladstone man has told a courtroom he smoked cannabis to treat his epilepsy.

The 38-year-old man, Rick Allen Appleby, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to six charges; the most serious being one count of commit public nuisance, possess used drug utensils and possess dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was in a car accident in 2002 and suffered a major head injury.

Ever since her client has suffered from random but constant seizures.

"He is a single father of three kids," she said.

"He is unemployed and cannot work, due to his medical condition ... He has also been hospitalised a considerable amount of times."

She said smoking cannabis actually minimised her client's seizures, but since being charged, had reverted back to his doctor-approved medicine.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $750 fine for all of the offences.

A conviction was recorded.