Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Episode 9 - Snowtown: The bodies in barrels
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Mar 2021 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A a crime scene has been established after a man was stabbed in Townsville this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a home on Bowen Rd in Rosslea just after 11am after reports of a man being stabbed in the neck.

It's believed the man is in his 40s.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


A spokeswoman for the QAS said paramedics treated a man with wound injuries on scene and have transported him to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the man was not cooperative with police.

A woman has been taken into custody over the incident.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

More Stories

Show More
editors picks stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager taken to hospital after reported electric shock

        Premium Content Teenager taken to hospital after reported electric shock

        News The teenager reportedly suffered an electric shock while using equipment.

        Vodka-drink drive means court for Gladstone woman

        Premium Content Vodka-drink drive means court for Gladstone woman

        Crime The woman told police she “only” had two cans of premixed vodka.

        Schooner binge leads to high blood-alcohol reading

        Premium Content Schooner binge leads to high blood-alcohol reading

        Crime Turns out four schooners before driving is a bad idea …

        'Paint the Port' annual art competition winners announced

        Premium Content 'Paint the Port' annual art competition winners announced

        News The annual competition attracted a record number of entries, including high school...