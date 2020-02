Paramedics were called to Gladstone Monto Rd this morning

A man was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash on Gladstone Monto Rd this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene about 8.27am.

The man was treated at the scene for arm, lower leg and rib injuries.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.