Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba.
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba. Bev Lacey
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
16th Jun 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking into an incident in which a man was stabbed in Toowoomba's northern suburbs last night.

The patient in his early 20s was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board following the stabbing, which was reported just after 9.30pm at a property just off the New England Highway in Harlaxton.

The man was assessed for injuries to his back.

No arrests or charges have been laid yet, but Toowoomba Police said they were continuing investigations into the matter.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    premium_icon 'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    Property House prices fall 13.5% for March quarter but REIQ says market's steady

    Woman, 60's injured in Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon Woman, 60's injured in Bruce Hwy crash

    News Elderly woman injured in Calliope crash this morning

    Man hospitalised with spinal injuries after rollover

    premium_icon Man hospitalised with spinal injuries after rollover

    News Paramedics attended the crash after 2.42am

    Barbecue Fairy takes on the heat at Townsville battle

    premium_icon Barbecue Fairy takes on the heat at Townsville battle

    Community The 'steaks' are high for this barbecue chef