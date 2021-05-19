Menu
Police say a man ran from the scene of a crash where a car flipped on its roof
Man runs from crash after car flips near school

Crystal Jones
19th May 2021 8:04 AM
Police have revealed a man ran south from the scene of a two-car crash near Goodwood State School.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident happened just before 3pm Tuesday at the intersection of Goodwood Road and Ross Road.

According to police, a white Holden Colorado ute collided with a northbound blue Subaru Outback.

"A large ute hit the Subaru, causing it to flip," the spokesman said.

Multiple emergency crews attended and the driver of the Subaru was treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The driver of the Holden ute was then seen travelling south on foot.

Police said no arrests or charges have been made at this time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics attended, but said there was no need to take anyone to hospital.

