Man run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central
UPDATE: Man run over near Gladstone CBD, driver in custody

Andrew Thorpe
by
28th Jul 2018 7:07 PM | Updated: 7:52 PM

7.52PM: A POLICE spokeswoman has confirmed the driver of the vehicle, a man of unknown age, remains in custody.

No charges have yet been laid against anyone in relation to the incident, a "low-speed impact" collision which sent the alleged victim into a fence, according to initial reports.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his mid-40s was taken to Gladstone Hospital with a possible pelvic fracture shortly before 7pm.

The man was conscious and breathing at the time emergency services arrived and is not believed to have suffered any other major injuries.

7.07PM: A DRIVER is in police custody after a man was run over on Oaka Ln, near Gladstone Police Station, at about 6.20pm.

 

Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central. Andrew Thorpe

The man is in an unknown condition but has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics.

All three emergency services were in attendance at the scene and the forensic crash unit has been requested.

 

Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central. Andrew Thorpe

A crime scene is expected to be established on the narrow street overnight as investigators work to figure out exactly what occurred.

Residents of Oaka Ln reportedly heard screeching tyres and witnessed a vehicle turning the wrong way into the street, one bystander told The Observer, before they heard "a massive bang".

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Gladstone Observer

