Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Crime

Man on the run after stabbing girl in shopping centre brawl

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Jun 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man is on the run after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl at Kawana Shoppingworld this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 4pm, the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy got into a fight near the McDonald's restaurant inside the shopping centre.

A 16-year-old girl reportedly tried to intervene, but was stabbed in the throat by the 18-year-old man.

The girl was reportedly conscious and breathing and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The police spokeswoman said the man fled the scene and police were currently patrolling the area.

She said the attack was "not random".

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
buddina kawana shoppingworld scd crime stabbing youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Memories of backpackers fire a nightmare that never ends

        premium_icon Memories of backpackers fire a nightmare that never ends

        Crime Tomorrow will mark 20 years since that terrible day

        Gladstone-Monto Rd upgrade to begin in months

        premium_icon Gladstone-Monto Rd upgrade to begin in months

        News The announcement comes as crews continue to repair nine floodways along...

        Woman flown to hospital after falling from horse

        premium_icon Woman flown to hospital after falling from horse

        News The woman in her 50s was airlifted to hospital after a falling from a horse in...

        Full steam ahead: Party boat coming to Gladstone

        premium_icon Full steam ahead: Party boat coming to Gladstone

        News Ronald Murphy says once his party boat is fully operational it will service the...