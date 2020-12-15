Menu
Crime

Man ruins his 40-year clean streak

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man ruined his 40-year clean streak after he was caught drink-driving on December 6.

Russell Conrad Tewes had been drinking for the first time in a long time on the day he was pulled over on Hampton Drive.

He told police he’d drank two full strength beers and a vodka drink before he blew 0.091.

Tewes pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client, 59, was not normally a drinker, was also a diabetic, and hadn’t eaten that day.

She said it had been a simple miscalculation and her client didn’t feel the effect of the alcohol.

Ms Ditchfield said the operator needed his licence to assist his wife with upcoming medical appointments.

“He’s asking for the court’s mercy,” she said.

Tewes was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

