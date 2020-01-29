Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New fishing comp hits region

        premium_icon New fishing comp hits region

        News THE Awoonga Dam Open will be more than a fishing competition – it aims to hook young people into the sport and teach fishing enthusiasts of all ages how to improve.

        Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        premium_icon Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        News Lynda Ninness celebrates the opening of our new school.

        No risk to safety: Airport to decommission landing system

        premium_icon No risk to safety: Airport to decommission landing system

        News Safety will not be affected by change at Gladstone Airport: CEO

        ‘Doing the same job’: Future of marine rescue under review

        premium_icon ‘Doing the same job’: Future of marine rescue under review

        News Opinions divided over recommendation to merge marine rescue groups