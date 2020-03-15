Menu
LUCKY ESCAPE: The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew winched a man, from ocean rock pools near Noosa, after he was injured yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
LUCKY ESCAPE: The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew winched a man, from ocean rock pools near Noosa, after he was injured yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man rescued from rock pools with leg injuries

Lacee Froeschl
15th Mar 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:37 PM
A MAN has been rescued with leg injuries after an incident at rock pools near Noosa.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew winched a man, from ocean rock pools near Noosa, after he was injured Saturday afternoon.

It's believed the man had been walking on a wet surface, when he slipped and was washed into rock pools, by a big wave.

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene just after 2:30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and lifeguards were with the patient, in his 20s, when the aeromedical team arrived.

Due to the location of the incident and the man's lower leg injuries, he needed to be winched out.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's critical care doctor and a QAS flight paramedic were first lowered to the scene, to stabilise the patient.

The man was secured in a stretcher and winched up to the chopper, accompanied by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor.

The QAS flight paramedic was then hoisted up.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, in a stable condition.

