Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
News

Man rescued from cliff after trying to help dog

Tom Threadingham
18th Jan 2021 6:23 PM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 4:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have rushed to help a man stranded on a Coast cliff after reportedly trying to rescue a dog.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to Alexandra Parade at Alexandra Headland at 5.20pm on Monday.

Flush with success: Coast's best plumbers revealed

Coast club thrilled with boom in women players

They said it was understood the man had become stuck midway down the cliff after trying to help a dog in trouble.

Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell

Onlooker Jason Sewell said he was staying at an apartment across the road from the incident when he saw two fire trucks pull up.

"They (fire crews) tied off to a palm tree at the top of cliff," he said.

"Then they put a harness on him and lowered him the rest of the way.

"He seemed happy and his girlfriend was at the bottom waiting for him and gave him a big hug and kiss when he came down."

The QFES spokesman said there were no injuries.

Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
alexandra headland cliff rescue sunshine coast emergency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

        Premium Content Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

        News Daniel Lloyd Grahame illegally gained access to a Central Queensland wildlife reserve.

        Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        Premium Content Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        News Lara Downey damaged part of the scenery when she was drunk.

        BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Premium Content BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Sport “Our goal at the start was to medal and we did that.”

        POOL SCARE: Female toddler taken to Gladstone Hospital

        Premium Content POOL SCARE: Female toddler taken to Gladstone Hospital

        News Paramedics were called to a report of a near drowning on Monday afternoon.