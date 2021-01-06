Menu
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
News

Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jan 2021 8:51 AM
A man has been rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail in the state's north overnight, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Green Street, South Johnstone just after 12.30am.

It's reported the man had attempted to cross flood waters from the South Johnstone River that had covered the South Johnstone Road Bridge, with his vehicle becoming entrapped in the water.

Three fire and emergency crews on scene were able to get a life jacket to the man on top of his vehicle after their arrival.

Crews then deployed a swift water raft to make their way out to the entrapped vehicle and were able to rescue the man.

By 1.35am the flood waters had receded in the area.

