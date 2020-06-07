Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VMR Gladstone rescued a man who's boat sunk at the Narrows on Friday morning.
VMR Gladstone rescued a man who's boat sunk at the Narrows on Friday morning.
News

Man rescued as boat sinks in The Narrows

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOATIE has managed to escape trouble after his vessel started taking on water early Friday morning.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone was called to Pacific Creek in The Narrows at 4.45am where a boat had dragged its anchor and started to sink.

Chief controller Mick McAullay said the man fortunately had activated his tender and was able to get off the boat and avoid injury.

Mr McAullay said the crew arrived at 6.30am by when the boat was sunk but the man was “fine”.

“From what we can gather, through the change of tide his anchor dragged causing him to run aground, and then his vessel started taking on water,” he said.

He said although this type of incident wasn’t common it could happen and it was important to have good anchorage in tidal creeks.

“It even pays to put a second anchor out the rear to stop your boat from spinning around,” he said.

His advice for boaties was to gain good knowledge of the area and talk to your local marine rescue about where good anchorages are.

Fortunately for the man, the sunken boat was able to be salvaged and is back in Gladstone Harbour now.

Boaties are reminded to log on to VMR Gladstone on VHF channel 82 when going out.

gladstone vmr vmr gladstone vmr rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family activity helps protects region’s coastal habitat

        premium_icon Family activity helps protects region’s coastal habitat

        News AN interactive activity which encourages families to help protect the region’s seagrass has recently launched.

        ‘We welcome anyone’: CWA back in full swing

        premium_icon ‘We welcome anyone’: CWA back in full swing

        News After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown Gladstone CWA is back to meeting every Thursday...

        Gladstone’s seagrass in prime condition after a decade

        premium_icon Gladstone’s seagrass in prime condition after a decade

        News IT’S good news for Gladstone’s marine life as the region’s seagrass is in the best...

        Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        premium_icon Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        News Gladstone’s learner drivers will soon be able to sit for their P-plates again with...