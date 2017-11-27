Man throws pot plant at ex in blind rage

A MAN who got so angry at his ex-partner he couldn't think straight landed in court after he threw a pot plant at her.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard that on October 14 at 4.30am, a 49-year-old man was woken up from a deep sleep by someone knocking on his front door.

The defendant opened the door to find his ex-partner standing on his doorstep.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said "the aggrieved wanted a fish tank, which the defendant refused as she had not fully paid for it yet".

The aggrieved then called the man filthy names.

"The defendant later said he got sick of hearing the aggrieved call him names and (went) out to the balcony, where he picked up a yellow pot plant and threw it in (her) direction."

The defendant said the aggrieved was nowhere near where the pot plant landed, however, could not justify throwing it in the first place.

"He should've just shut the door and gone back to bed," Sgt Stevens said, to which Ms Ho responded, saying "yes, he could've called the police in hindsight, but if I was woken up at that time of night I don't think I'd be thinking straight either".

The court heard the defendant and aggrieved broke up around August, before which they had been in a long-term relationship.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client asked the aggrieved to leave and also reminded her she wasn't supposed to be there.

"He was frustrated. She just wouldn't stop," he said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order.

"Two wrongs don't make a right. She abused (you), she went there ... that doesn't mean what you did is right ... you need to have more sense," Ms Ho concluded.

The defendant was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded. The aggrieved was also issued with a notice to appear in court.