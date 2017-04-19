Man refused to leave Gladstone pub

A man has been fined $700 after refusing to leave the Harvey Road Tavern.

A GLADSTONE man who wouldn't leave a Gladstone pub when asked, was served with a not-so-refreshing fine.

William Alan Paterson Smith pleaded guilty to the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday one charge of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said at about 8.30pm on March 1, Smith was asked to leave the Harvey Roa dTavern by staff after patrons had reported him to be loud and aggressive.

Smith refused to leave, so staff called for security.

When security arrived Smith became more aggressive, shouting "it's none of your f***ing business” and "I haven't f***ing done anything wrong.”

When police arrived, Smith's ex-partner, also at the tavern, said they had been in an argument, causing him to become angry.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jamison said his client had been drinking at a 21st celebration, and became emotional over the recent passing of his father.

The court heard that the 32-year-old had two daughters, six and nine-years-old, and worked where he could in shut-downs and general contractual jobs.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Smith $700.

A conviction was recorded.