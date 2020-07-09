Menu
A man charged with facing multiple DV charged has been refused bail for a second time.
A man charged with facing multiple DV charged has been refused bail for a second time.
Man refused bail in second bid for freedom

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
9th Jul 2020
A MAN has been refused bail for a second time as he faces multiple domestic violence offences.

He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The application was part-heard last week with Magistrate Andrew Moloney adjourning to consider his decision.

The man was initially refused bail in December, but a material change in circumstances meant he was allowed another bid for freedom.

During the application hearing last week, the man's lawyer John Dodd told the court the complainant was looking to withdraw her complaint in regards to a choking offence.

Mr Moloney considered Mr Dodd's submission that the man may spend longer in custody than necessary if the charge was discontinued.

Mr Moloney said the aggrieved's injuries were consistent with what she said in her police statement.

After considering all of the material before him, Mr Moloney found the man was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and refused bail.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on August 13.

