Man receives large fine for drug supplying

A YOUNG man has received a large fine and was ordered to pay two good behaviour bonds after supplying people with marijuana.

Zac Adam Wilson, 20, pleaded guilty to four offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday including supplying dangerous drugs and receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying.

The court heard on January 3, when Wilson was living on the Gold Coast, police found him with marijuana, a number of utensils and $1030 cash which he had received from supplying drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Wilson was co-operative with police allowing them to look through his phone where messages from customers were found.

Wilson's lawyer Thomas Bray told the court his client moved to the Gold Coast with his family when he was at school.

Mr Bray said Wilson's parents had separated and he moved back to Bundaberg to live with his dad where he was taking steps to address his marijuana use.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Wilson's co-operation with police.

He also took into account Wilson's minor criminal history and the fact the offences happened during his good behaviour bond period.

Wilson received one fine of $1200 for all four offences and was ordered to forfeit his good behaviour bonds which were $500. The drugs, utensils and money were also ordered to be forfeited to police.