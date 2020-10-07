Menu
Shilo John Barnes, 19.
News

Man puzzled over meth detection

Jacobbe McBride
7th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man was left stunned in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning after his drug test analysis results were read aloud.

Shilo John Barnes, 19, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

The court heard that Barnes was stopped by police performing stationery intercepts in Gladstone Central at 11.15am on August 2.

He immediately made admissions to police regarding his recent use of cannabis and a subsequent drug test returned a positive result.

However, the positive result was not for cannabis but for methamphetamine.

Barnes looked puzzled and briefly conversed with his duty lawyer in court today, telling him “I thought it was cannabis?”

The court heard that Barnes was on his Leaner’s licence at the time, however, he had no previous offences of a like nature on his record.

Barnes was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

