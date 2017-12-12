Man pushes stepson onto concrete, grabs him around the throat

Daniel Gary Sheldrick, 42, pleaded guilty to one domestic violence charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and eight charges of contravention of a police protection notice in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A MAN desperately trying to get his pregnant fiance to speak to him after he assaulted her son dug himself a very deep hole as he relentlessly tried to fix their relationship.

After the series of offences, Sheldrick, who was on parole for a sentence of three years imprisonment, consequently had his parole revoked and was returned to prison to serve out his sentence.

The court heard on August 24 at 4pm, Sheldrick was sitting in his fiance's house when her son arrived.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had heard about the trouble his fiance and her son had been having, which had prompted the 16-year-old to relocate out of his mother's home.

After a quick conversation at the front door, the aggrieved went to fetch her son's phone (which he had left behind) for him.

In that moment, Sheldrick leaped up and pushed the front door inwards, causing it to slam against the wall.

He then pushed the victim out of the doorway and into the front garden area, both hands on the victim's chest.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said the force inflicted on the teenager caused him to fall and hit his head on a concrete kerb.

When the victim tried to re-enter his mother's home, Sheldrick grabbed him by the throat and wrapped one hand around the victim's neck before applying pressure and squeezing his fingers.

"Sheldrick held the victim by the throat for a short time before pushing him to the ground," Sgt Stevens said.

The victim, who suffered bruises to his arm, scratches to his neck and wrist and pain to his head, then left the home. Sheldrick was served with a notice to appear in court.

Following the assault, Sheldrick breached eight times a police protection notice he was a respondent in.

Each breach was triggered by him contacting his fiance in the hopes of reconciling their relationship.

The court heard the high volume of communication, which involved text messages, emails, phone calls, voice messages and handwritten letters, were largely focussed on apologising for his mistakes and expressing his love for the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had an alcohol problem - one of the factors that came into play on the day of the assault.

She said her client knew he had done wrong and handled the situation badly.

"He came home and laid down the law," she said.

Sgt Stevens said the prosecution was seeking a penalty of 18 months imprisonment for the assault.

Sheldrick has breached domestic violence orders in both New South Wales and Queensland a total of 13 times.

Magistrate Melanie Ho adjourned the matter to February 2.