Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 25-year-old man became angry with his mother after she turned off his internet.
The 25-year-old man became angry with his mother after she turned off his internet.
News

Man punched mum after she turned off his internet: Court

Peter Hardwick
by
18th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba man who assaulted his mother after she turned off his internet has been placed on 12 months probation.

The man, who is not named due to domestic violence orders, had become angry and yelled at his mother after she switched off his internet at home on April 11, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

His mother slapped his face, knocking off his glasses, and the man had then grabbed her by the hair and punched her four times to the head, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton said.

He had then pushed her up against a wall but let go when the woman called to her husband for help.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence).

Duty solicitor Amber Acreman told the court her client had since left the family home and was living in a men's hostel.

Her client had some mental health issues and had not worked, she said.

Magistrate Robbie Davies ordered the conviction not be recorded and placed him on 12 months probation so he could get help with his issues.
 

assault occasioning bodily harm domestic violence internet magistrates court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'So you're a f---ing cop?' Off-duty officer abused at pub

    premium_icon 'So you're a f---ing cop?' Off-duty officer abused at pub

    News A GLADSTONE man was completely unaware he could be going to prison after his violent bottle-o outburst at Tannum Sands while on a suspended jail term.

    COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    premium_icon COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    Crime Agent pleads guilty to dishonestly converting money from sale

    Road funds highlighted in Callide MP's budget response

    premium_icon Road funds highlighted in Callide MP's budget response

    Politics 'The electorate's resource sector contributed $1.2 billion'

    VMR took hundreds of calls during busy weekend

    premium_icon VMR took hundreds of calls during busy weekend

    News Gladstone and Round Hill VMR were called out for several tow-ins