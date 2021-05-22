Man pours petrol through house in DV incident

A man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video-link on Friday charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

A man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video-link on Friday charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

A man poured petrol through his Tannum Sands residence following an argument with his partner, a court has heard.

The man, 44, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday via video-link to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths briefed Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford on the man’s offence, which commenced on April 8.

At 5.21pm that day, Tannum Sands police were called to a home in relation to a domestic violence incident.

The defendant was assaulting the aggrieved and pouring petrol through the house while shouting at her.

A short time later, police attended and observed the aggrieved and a witness out the front of the house, with the defendant inside.

Police entered the yard and located the defendant on the back patio.

The defendant immediately became defensive and told police to “f--- off” numerous times and refused to follow their directions.

When questioned by police, the man said he decided to mow the lawn after a “bit of an argument” and had spilt petrol in the house which he had cleaned up.

The aggrieved was questioned and said she and the defendant were having a great afternoon with a few drinks when suddenly, the defendant’s demeanour changed.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

He started belittling her and treating her like a child, before he smashed an ashtray and his phone.

The aggrieved said she walked inside and tended to dinner in an effort to defuse the situation.

The defendant then went inside rambling and fixated on the earlier event when he said, “That’s it I’m going to f----- burn the house down.”

The defendant then went outside and grabbed a red jerry can full of petrol and went inside and poured it on the floor in the lounge room.

The aggrieved said the defendant said something like, “I’m going to f----- kill you burn it all down, I’ll be famous on the news”.

The aggrieved stated the defendant suffered from mental health issues and every couple of months there was a big incident where he “went off”.

The defendant was arrested and taken to Gladstone Hospital for an assessment, but was later lodged in the Gladstone watch-house to appear in court.

The man was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment with an immediate parole release date.

A conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

– Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

– Birthday party attendance lands man in police custody

– Gladstone man granted work licence after drug-drive offence