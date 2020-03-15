Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Crime

Man ploughs car through servo in horrifying ram raid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
15th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man ploughed his car through the entrance of a petrol station last night in a horrifying ram raid.

Townsville Police were called to the Caltex on University Rd about 11.55pm last night to reports a man rammed his car through the glass doors to steal cash.

He reportedly reversed the car through the doors of the Wulguru service station before taking money from the cash register and driving off in the same car.

The 21-year-old Idalia man was arrested in Annandale a short time later.

Detectves are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the vicinity between 11.45pm and 12.20am and has dashcam vision to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
crime dashcam footage ram raids stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Man in hospital after vehicle rollover

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after his vehicle rolled over in Clinton last night.

        PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

        News Dozens of talented students took to the stage on Friday night. Did our photographer...

        HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        premium_icon HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        News The ex-patrol boat will be open all weekend.

        ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        premium_icon ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        News The area has been without a brigade for almost five months but progress is being...