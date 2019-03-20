Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A still from CCTV footage of the one-punch attack
A still from CCTV footage of the one-punch attack
Crime

Coward puncher pleads guilty before trial

by Vanessa Marsh
20th Mar 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who killed a Brisbane father in a one-punch attack on a South Brisbane footpath has pleaded guilty to causing the man's death.

Wayne Andrew Hearn, 38, was charged over the death of Brisbane father Timothy Lang who died when he was struck by Hearn shortly after 10am on Saturday, October 8, 2016.

Police said the pair, who were known to each other, crossed paths on Melbourne St, South Brisbane, when an argument broke out.

Mr Lang, 48, was punched to the head and fell unconscious to the footpath.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but died days later.

Hearn had been due to go to trial, but today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to one count of unlawful striking causing death.

His sentence was delayed until July to allow time for a psychological report to be prepared for court.

Victim Timothy Lang
Victim Timothy Lang

 

Wayne Andrew Hearn is taken into custody. Picture: Nine News
Wayne Andrew Hearn is taken into custody. Picture: Nine News
coward punch editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    premium_icon DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    News 'And if it was a false alarm, then it would only be a matter of phone calls'

    • 20th Mar 2019 3:45 PM
    Skate park event to send off 'one of a kind' mate

    premium_icon Skate park event to send off 'one of a kind' mate

    News Skate park event set to draw crowds this weekend.

    Students at Gladstone South SS placed in to lockdown

    premium_icon Students at Gladstone South SS placed in to lockdown

    News Police were called to the school at 1:45pm.

    HOLY SMOKES: New Gladstone business taps into vape market

    premium_icon HOLY SMOKES: New Gladstone business taps into vape market

    News The owner says he started smoking cigarettes at age 15.