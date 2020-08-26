Man pepper sprayed, tasered, wrestled in police stand-off

THE family of a Gladstone man who locked himself in his room claiming to be armed with a knife told police where the man kept all his weapons.

Justin Phelps, 39, pleaded guilty to eight charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday, the most serious including serious assault of a police officer while pretending to be armed with a weapon, serious assault, possessing dangerous drugs and weapons.

On April 11 at 12.35am police were called to a John Dory Dr address where they found Phelps locked in a bedroom claiming to be armed with a knife.

Police tried to negotiate with him before they were forced to kick the door down and present tasers.

Phelps was throwing items at police and told them to “f--- off dogs” and other abusive language.

Phelps refused to comply with demands and continued to abuse and wave his arms erratically before police deployed capsicum spray which Phelps responded to by rushing at an officer swinging his arms with fists clenched.

Police deployed tasers, which were ineffective, before wrestling Phelps to the ground before he could physically assault the officer.

Phelps was searched where police located 1.2g of marijuana and a jet lighter believed to be used to smoke marijuana.

During a search of the bedroom police located a set of handcuffs before they were approached by a family member who said Phelps had illegal weapons throughout the house.

During the search police located two sets of digital scales, unused clipseal bags, a pipe containing marijuana residue and 29 cannabis seeds.

Police also located a five-sided star knife which appeared to be designed for throwing, a polearm-type weapon and a wooden bat with metal nails humoured into the head designed like a homemade mace.

Phelps was taken to Gladstone Hospital for a mental health assessment and when he was being transferred from a stretcher to a bed, he spat on a nurse who was providing care.

A large amount of spit hit the nurse on the right arm and she was visibility upset and mortified by this.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Phelps had epilepsy and believed he must have had a seizure during the offending as he had no recollection until he woke up in hospital days later.

Ms Ditchfield said the mace found was used to prune mango trees and the throwing star was actually a fidget spinner.

She told the court Phelps would have a more difficult time in custody due to his epilepsy and requiring a walking stick for mobility.

However it did not convince Magistrate Bevan Manthey who pointed out his history of drugs and alcohol.

“He put himself in the position where he finds himself,” Mr Manthey said.

“Any other sentence that does not involve actual custody would be sending the wrong message not only to him and others.”

Phelps was sentenced to nine months imprisonment to serve one month with a parole release date of September 20.

