News

Grieving man pays for two bottles of vodka, stuffs third down pants

At 10.55am in February 2017, David Weribone walked out of BWS Gladstone without paying for a concealed bottle of vodka.
At 10.55am in February 2017, David Weribone walked out of BWS Gladstone without paying for a concealed bottle of vodka.
Sarah Steger
by

A 38-year-old man with a keen taste for vodka was set on taking three bottles of Alize Bleu home with him, but only had enough to pay for two.

On Tuesday, David Alex John Weribone, 36, pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing after a CCTV camera recorded him stuffing a bottle of booze down his pants earlier this year.

At 10.55am, Weribone walked out of BWS Gladstone without paying for the concealed item.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told the court Weribone was remorseful for his actions and had "stayed out of trouble" for three years before the offence in February.

Weribone had one previous incidence of stealing in his history.

"At the time of the offence, your honour, a family member of his had passed away," Ms Ramos said.

"He was grieving and drank alcohol, he had only enough money for the items that he paid for and admits to putting the third bottle of vodka in his pants."

As she looked over his six-page history, Magistrate Melanie Ho said she accepted Weribone had been "very sad" at the time of the offence and that "stealing is not usually what's in your history".

Weribone was ordered to pay restitution of $33.95 (the price of the stolen bottle of vodka) to BWS Gladstone and fined $300.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard that at 10.55am earlier this year,

Topics:  cctv crime gladstone magistrates court offence police stealing vodka

Gladstone Observer

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Conaglen apologises to news outlet over 'fake' slur

Conaglen apologises to news outlet over 'fake' slur

Campaign off to a Rocky start for LNP candidate.

CRUNCH TIME: Pregnant mum and 'No' voters clash curbside

Even with the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia becoming more likely, a surprising figure reveals that 16 per cent of Australians think same-sex relationships should be a crime. Picture: William West/AFP

The supporter said 'there's nothing peaceful about dividing people'.

'AWFUL': Uncle points phone at 15 year-old's crotch, hits record

The man has lost ties with most of his family members after he recorded his brother's 15-year-old daughter inappropriately.

The man has lost ties with most of his family members.

72 hours of things to do this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Beach Arts Music is always good music at BAM.

Check out a variety of activities to help you plan your weekend.

Local Partners