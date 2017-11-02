Grieving man pays for two bottles of vodka, stuffs third down pants

At 10.55am in February 2017, David Weribone walked out of BWS Gladstone without paying for a concealed bottle of vodka.

At 10.55am in February 2017, David Weribone walked out of BWS Gladstone without paying for a concealed bottle of vodka.

A 38-year-old man with a keen taste for vodka was set on taking three bottles of Alize Bleu home with him, but only had enough to pay for two.

On Tuesday, David Alex John Weribone, 36, pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing after a CCTV camera recorded him stuffing a bottle of booze down his pants earlier this year.

At 10.55am, Weribone walked out of BWS Gladstone without paying for the concealed item.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told the court Weribone was remorseful for his actions and had "stayed out of trouble" for three years before the offence in February.

Weribone had one previous incidence of stealing in his history.

"At the time of the offence, your honour, a family member of his had passed away," Ms Ramos said.

"He was grieving and drank alcohol, he had only enough money for the items that he paid for and admits to putting the third bottle of vodka in his pants."

As she looked over his six-page history, Magistrate Melanie Ho said she accepted Weribone had been "very sad" at the time of the offence and that "stealing is not usually what's in your history".

Weribone was ordered to pay restitution of $33.95 (the price of the stolen bottle of vodka) to BWS Gladstone and fined $300.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard that at 10.55am earlier this year,