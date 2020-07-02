Menu
DRINK DRIVE: A Gladstone man drank 12 beers and several tequila shots at a 21st the night before he drove a court heard.
Crime

Man over alcohol limit morning after tequila shots at 21st

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man found out the hard way even with sleep and food after a big night drinking you might still be over the legal alcohol limit.

Dean Landry pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving and failure to appear.

The court heard that on November 24 at 10.15am Landry was intercepted on Malpas St where he returned a positive reading for drink driving.

Landry told police he had been at a friend’s 21st the night before where he drank about 12 beers and a number of tequila shots, the court was told.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.095.

His lawyer told the court he thought he was right to drive as he had eaten and had slept.

Landry was convicted, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.

