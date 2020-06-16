Man on the run spends time with family

A man on the run from parole spent time with his family.

A MAN who went on the run from parole was trying to spend time with his family, a court has heard.

Robert Douglas Lunney pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to contravene police direction, fail to appear, possess dangerous drugs, possess utensils and one other charge.

The court was told that at the time of the offending Lunney was on parole from the District Court for robbery.

The court was told a warrant was issued for Lunney when his court-ordered parole was suspended on December 12, 2019, however it was not executed until May 12, leaving him at large for five months.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client went on the run from parole so he could try to spend time with his family and was trying to change his life around.

Mr Selic asked that any sentencing would not impact his current parole release date of October 7.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Lunney had been in custody since May 12 but could not declare it.

Lunney was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment suspended immediately for two years.