Man on DV breach: 'She's a bit of a handful'

Sarah Barnham
| 12th Jul 2017 2:56 PM
Catherine Merritt

A GLADSTONE man told a court his girlfriend was a "bit of a handful” after a fight between the pair had him convicted.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of breach of a domestic violence protection order.

The court heard at about 8.30am on June 19, police attended a Gladstone residence residence after reports of a disturbance.

Both the defendant and aggrieved were at the address when the aggrieved received a phone call from her ex-husband, the court heard.

The phone call was to discuss matters involving the children that the aggrieved and her ex-husband shared.

However, the defendant became angry at the aggrieved and told her he didn't want her talking to her ex-husband.

It turned into a full-blown argument and, out of anger, the aggrieved threw her phone to the ground in an attempt to smash it, the court heard.

The defendant picked up the aggrieved's phone and removed the SIM card as the aggrieved began to pack her bags.

"Why are you doing this to me?” she said.

The defendant began to throw clothing items and small objects around the room, causing the aggrieved to leave and head to nearby shops.

She returned to the residence and the defendant asked her for a hug. When she declined, the defendant wouldn't allow her to come inside.

The court heard another verbal argument arose, with abuse hurled back and forth between the pair, when the aggrieved decided to slam her hand against the screen door.

The defendant was unrepresented in court and told Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho the fight actually started when the aggrieved refused to attend relationship counselling.

He said the aggrieved then tried to call her drug dealer, and when he got angry and tried to stop her she threw her phone.

"It all blew up from there,” he said.

"She's a bit of a handful. She was actually living at my house, it is under my name, I knew it was a breach of the order but she had nowhere to go.”

He told Ms Ho that he was now "off the drugs” and doing better for himself.

He was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

domestic violence order gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court

