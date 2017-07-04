Man on Centrelink pulled over twice in three days for drug driving

FILE PHOTO: Just three days after police charged a Gladstone man for drug driving, he was back behind the wheel and under the influence.

JUST three days after police charged a Gladstone man for drug driving, he was back behind the wheel and under the influence.

Phillip Huxley, 45 pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges; including two counts of driving while under the influence of drugs.

The court heard that the first offence occurred on March 15 in Sunvalley along Glenlyon Rd.

At about 8pm, police were conducting paroles in the are and intercepted Huxley for a roadside drug test.

The test indicated a positive reading and test results later revealed Huxley had been using methylamphetamines before getting behind the wheel.

The court heard he told officers he had used the drug the day prior.

However, just three days later, Huxley was again intercepted by police, but this time along Dawson Rd.

Huxley had another passenger in the vehicle, and was pulled over at about 7.45pm.

He was again made to complete a drug test, and the results indicated a positive reading.

Test results later revealed Huxley has .03mg of amphetamines and .06mgs of methylamphetamines in his system at the time of the test.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said that was a significantly high reading, and the results meant that he had consumed the drugs after he was charged on the first occasion.

Mr Reece also noted that Huxley had recently been sentenced in the Rockhampton Supreme Court on serious drug charges; for which he received a 12-month jail term with immediate parole.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was unemployed and on Centrelink.

She said her client had engaged himself in drug counselling programs since the Supreme court ruling.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $950 fine for both offences and disqualified his licence for four months.

A conviction was recorded.