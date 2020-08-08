Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Crime

Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing attack in Kawungan will remain in police custody.

Ricky Francis Neeson, 57, briefly appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with attempted murder, stalking, and break and enter after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman in the neck on Thursday.

Mr Neeson did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

His case was adjourned to October 1 for committal mention.

attempted murder charge fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Totals around Gladstone

        Premium Content WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Totals around Gladstone

        Weather Some places recorded close to 50mm of rain in yesterday’s downpour.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        $13 million to tackle Flynn pests and weeds

        Premium Content $13 million to tackle Flynn pests and weeds

        News Weeds cost agricultural production an estimated $4 billion a year and pests $800...

        Bruce Highway upgrades will come for CQ, major parties claim

        Premium Content Bruce Highway upgrades will come for CQ, major parties claim

        News The 1677km highway recorded a large portion of Queensland’s 219 fatalities last...